US Open: Thompson and Purcell to face Krawietz and Puetz in men’s doubles final

NEW YORK (AP) — After falling just short in the last Grand Slam tournament, Jordan Thompson and Max Purcell have another shot at a men’s doubles title at the U.S. Open. The Australians moved into the championship match by beating Americans Jackson Winthrow and Nathaniel Lammons 6-4, 7-6 (4) on Thursday. Thompson and Purcell will face the No. 10-seeded team of Germans Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz in Saturday’s final. Thompson and Purcell, the No. 7 seeds, held three championship points at Wimbledon in July before Henry Patten and Harri Heliovaara rallied to edge them 6-7 (7), 7-6 (8), 7-6 (11-9).

