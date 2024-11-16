US Open runner-up Fritz reaches another big final at the ATP Finals

U.S. Open runner-up Taylor Fritz has reached another big final at the ATP Finals after beating Alexander Zverev 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 in Turin. Fritz became the first American finalist at the elite eight-man event since James Blake lost the 2006 final to Roger Federer. The last American to win the trophy was Pete Sampras in 1999. Fritz will face top-ranked Jannik Sinner or Casper Ruud in Sunday’s final.

