US Open runner-up Fritz reaches another big final at ATP Finals. The last US champion was Sampras

U.S. Open runner-up Taylor Fritz has reached another big final at the ATP Finals after beating Alexander Zverev 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 in Turin. Fritz became the first American finalist at the elite eight-man event since James Blake lost the 2006 final to Roger Federer. The last American to win the trophy was Pete Sampras who beat Andre Agassi in 1999. Fritz will face top-ranked Jannik Sinner or Casper Ruud in Sunday’s final.

