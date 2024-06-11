US Open returns to Pinehurst and LPGA heads to Michigan

The U.S. Open returns to Pinehurst No. 2 for the fourth time since 1999. Martin Kaymer was the last U.S. Open champion at Pinehurst. Phil Mickelson and Matt Kuchar hold the distinction of being the only players in the field to have played every U.S. Open at Pinehurst. Scottie Scheffler is going for his second major of the year. He’s the first player since Tom Watson in 1980 to have five wins in a year before arriving at the U.S. Open. The LPGA Tour heads to Michigan for the Meijer LPGA Classic. Nelly Korda is among those in the field.

