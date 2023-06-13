US Open heads to Los Angeles, LPGA Tour in Michigan

The U.S. Open commands the golf world’s attention this week. It will be at Los Angeles Country Club for the first time. And it’s the first time in 75 years the U.S. Open has come to LA. Ben Hogan won it at Riviera in 1948. The Open is played on the heels of the PGA Tour and European tour agreeing to pool their commercial interests with Saudi Arabia’s wealth fund. Few details have emerged and players are in the dark. The LPGA Tour heads north to Michigan for the Meijer LPGA Classic. It’s the last stop before the next major.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.