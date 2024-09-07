US Open finalist Jannik Sinner given rest time and won’t compete in Davis Cup for Italy next week

ROME (AP) — U.S. Open finalist Jannik Sinner needs time to rest after Sunday’s final against Taylor Fritz in New York and will not compete in the Davis Cup Finals group stage next week in Bologna. Italy captain Filippo Volandri says Sinner “told us he was available for the latter stages of the competition in Bologna” but “in accordance with the federation leaders and his staff we decided to relieve him of his call up and allow him a full recovery.” Defending champion Italy will instead be composed of Matteo Berrettini, Matteo Arnaldi, Flavio Cobolli, Andrea Vavassori and Simone Bolelli. The top-ranked Sinner led Italy to the title last year.

