US Open finalist Fritz and semifinalist Tiafoe are not on the American roster for the Davis Cup

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Open finalist Taylor Fritz and semifinalist Frances Tiafoe are not on the Davis Cup roster submitted by the United States for the country’s upcoming group-stage matches. Brandon Nakashima, Mackie McDonald, Reilly Opelka, Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram were the players the U.S. Tennis Association announced Saturday for the competition that starts Tuesday in Zhuhai, China. The Americans are in a round-robin group that includes Chile, Germany and Slovakia. The top two countries in each of four groups will advance to the Davis Cup Finals on Nov. 19-24 in Malaga, Spain.

