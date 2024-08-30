US Open: Doubles, like dating, is all about putting together a pair that can go the distance

NEW YORK (AP) — Players at the U.S. Open describe doubles like dating. There’s the need to pick a partner, gauge chemistry, and then determine if they’ll stick it out for the long haul or go their separate ways — and then maybe get back together. So there was something akin to courtship before anyone took the court in women’s, men’s or mixed doubles this week at Flushing Meadows. It’s all about putting together a pair that can go the distance. Some duos have been together for a while. Other times, doubles is two single people seeing how they might work as a couple.

