US Open defending champs and No. 1 seeds Krejcikova and Siniakova knocked out in women’s doubles

NEW YORK (AP) — Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, the top-seeded team and the defending U.S. Open women’s doubles champions, have been knocked out of the tournament in the second round. They lost 6-2, 6-3 Friday to fellow Czechs Marketa Vondrousova, the Wimbledon singles champion, and Barbora Strycova, who won the doubles title at the All England Club. Krejcikova and Siniakova completed a career Grand Slam with their victory last year at Flushing Meadows. That capped a dominant season in the major tournaments, winning all three they played. They were unable to defend their 2021 French Open title after Krejcikova tested positive for COVID-19.

