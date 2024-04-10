US Open champion Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Aberg and Nick Dunlap among newcomers seeking win at Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The last player to win the Masters in his tournament debut was Fuzzy Zoeller 45 years ago. That doesn’t bother Wyndham Clark. He says streaks like that are meant to be broken. Clark isn’t your average Masters rookie. He’s the U.S. Open champion and the fourth-ranked player in the world. He feels he has as good a chance as anyone to win this week at Augusta National. The list of notable newcomers also includes world No. 9 Ludvig Aberg. And there’s Nick Dunlap, who became the first amateur to win a PGA Tour event in 33 years in February at The American Express. In all, 20 Masters rookies are hoping to match what Zoeller did in 1979.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.