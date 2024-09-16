US Open champion Jannik Sinner introduces 2 new trainers after firing staff members for doping case

MONACO (AP) — U.S. Open champion Jannik Sinner has introduced a new fitness coach and physiotherapist to his team after firing his previous staff members because of a doping case. Marco Panichi takes over as fitness coach and Ulises Badio as Sinner’s physiotherapist. Sinner also continues to work with osteopath Andrea Cipolla. Sinner was not suspended for two positive steroid tests in March after it was determined that the banned substance Clostebol entered his system unintentionally through a massage from his former physiotherapist. The doping case was kept secret until last month’s announcement and the top-ranked Sinner went on to beat Taylor Fritz in the U.S. Open final.

