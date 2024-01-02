US Open champion Gauff starts 2024 with 6-4, 6-2 win over Claire Liu in Auckland

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff has started her 2024 season and her defense of the Auckland Tennis Classic title with a rusty-at-times 6-4, 6-2 win over American compatriot Claire Liu. Gauff used her powerful forehand well but took time to find her range, over-hitting at times in the first set. As she settled in and found her service rhythm, Gauff took the second set more convincingly in 35 minutes and the match in 82 minutes.

