US Open champion Coco Gauff is into the Australian Open semifinals after beating Kostyuk in 3 sets

By SIMON CAMBERS The Associated Press
Coco Gauff of the U.S. celebrates after defeating Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine in their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake]

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff is into the semifinals of the Australian Open after beating Marta Kostyuk 7-6 (6), 6-7 (3), 6-2 in an error-strewn match at Melbourne Park. The American saved two set points as she came from 5-1 down to win the opener but needed a deciding set to claim victory after three hours, eight minutes. She will play either defending champion Aryna Sabalenka or Barbora Krejcikova in the semifinals on Thursday. Men’s No. 1 Novak Djokovic is in action later, taking on Taylor Fritz for a place in the semifinals.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.