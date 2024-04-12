US Open champ Wyndham Clark takes a shot at LIV Golf after opening round of the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Wyndham Clark took a shot at LIV Golf after the opening round of the Masters. The U.S. Open champion shot a round of 73 that left him eight back of Bryson DeChambeau, whose blistering 65 put him atop the leaderboard when play was stopped due to darkness. DeChambeau is used to playing 54-hole tournaments on the LIV circuit, and Clark quipped there were still 54 holes left in the Masters to overtake him. The Masters started after a 2 1/2-hour weather delay, which meant those playing in the final groups would have to come back to the course early Friday to finish their opening rounds.

