US Open champ Ogilvy back from Down Under and back to golf

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Geoff Ogilvy has been largely missing from the PGA Tour the last four years. The 2006 U.S. Open champion has been in his native Australia working on a golf course design. But after sitting through more video calls than he can remember, Ogilvy realized that playing golf is the best job he ever had. Now 45, he is attempting another full go on tour. Ogilvy is at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this week. He’s hopeful of getting into as many tournaments as he can. He’s also staying active with OCM design. One of his company’s projects is Medinah outside Chicago.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.