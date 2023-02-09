US Open adds NCAA champion, slight tweaks to exemptions

The U.S. Open is adding the NCAA champion to its field. It’s part of slight changes to exemption categories. The U.S. Open will be played June 15-18 at Los Angeles Country Club. Among the tweaks to the exemption categories are creating five spots for PGA Tour players based on the FedEx Cup standings a month before the U.S. Open. It also is creating a few spots for European tour players. The U.S. Open also is able to return to 36-hole qualifying sites in England and Japan. Those have not been held the last three years because of the pandemic.

