US Open action is delayed when a fire alarm shuts down the electronic line-calling system

NEW YORK (AP) — Play in 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev’s U.S. Open match — and all contests on other courts — was delayed for six minutes because the tournament’s electronic line-calling system stopped working. The U.S. Tennis Association says that happened because the building where the line-calling system is housed was evacuated due to a fire alarm. Medvedev was beating Nuno Borges 2-1 in the third set of their fourth-round match Monday when the chair umpire told them they needed to stop. The same thing happened as Beatriz Haddad Maia was serving for the first set of her match against 2018 Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki. There were a total of 15 matches in progress at the time. Eventually, all resumed.

