US Open: 4 years later, what is happening with Djokovic’s Professional Tennis Players Association?

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s been four years since Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil first introduced the world to the Professional Tennis Players Association or PTPA. It was during the 2020 U.S. Open that they announced the founding of the group they hoped would represent the interest of their sport’s athletes. With this year’s edition of that Grand Slam tournament nearing its conclusion this weekend, Djokovic and others are eager to see it gain more traction. And some players even hope it can become a full-fledged union the way competitors in other sports have. That is tricky in a sport where the players are all independent contractors.

