US OPEN ’24: Remembering US Open champions over the years

By DOUG FERGUSON The Associated Press
Hale Irwin is shown with his trophy after winning the U.S. Open Championship title at the Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y., June 16, 1974. This is the 50-year anniversary of Irwin winning the famous "Massacre at Winged Foot." (AP Photo, file)[ASSOCIATED PRESS]

PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — Here’s a recap of key anniversaries at the U.S. Open, from Payne Stewart 25 years ago to Hale Irwin and the “Massacre at Winged Foot” 50 years ago. Given the U.S. Open’s history, this goes all the way back to the late 20th century when Willie Smith won only the fifth U.S. Open. Along with summaries, each recap includes the Associated Press story from that year.

