US OPEN ’24: Americans on a run not seen in 40 years heading to Pinehurst No. 2

The Americans are on a roll in the majors not seen in 40 years going into the U.S. Open. And not just any one player. Five different Americans have won the last five majors. That dates to Brooks Koepka in the PGA Championship last year at Oak Hill. But while this revolving door of American winners suggests parity, Scottie Scheffler is still the player to beat. Pinehurst No. 2 is a Donald Ross gem and a unique test. There’s not typical U.S. Open rough. There are sand dunes and wiregrass bushes. Most famous are the turtleback greens.

