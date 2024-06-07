US OPEN ’24: A hole-by-hole description of Pinehurst No. 2

PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — Pinehurst No. 2 is holding the U.S. Open for the fourth time dating to 1999. What follows is a hole-by-hole description of the course. It remains mostly the same from the last U.S. Open in 2014. It’s actually a few yards shorter. The biggest change is the grass. The greens were a bent grass in 2014. Now it’s changed to ultradwarf bermudagrass. It thrives in the summer and that should give the USGA more flexibility in how they play.

