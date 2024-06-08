US OPEN ’24: A capsule look at major golf events at Pinehurst No. 2

The U.S. Open is back at Pinehurst No. 2 for the fourth time since 1999. But there’s been other big events on the North Carolina gem. Michelle Wie won her only major there in 2014. Denny Shute won the PGA Championship at Pinehurst in 1936. And the Americans have a Ryder Cup title from Pinehurst. The Ryder Cup wasn’t a big deal back then. In fact, there was no golf on Saturday so both teams could attend a college football game. Tiger Woods tied for third and was runner-up at two U.S. Opens at Pinehurst.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.