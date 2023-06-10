US OPEN ’23: Hole by hole look at Los Angeles Country Club

By DOUG FERGUSON The Associated Press
FILE - The tee box of the 11th hole is viewed during the First Look for the 123rd U.S. Open Championship at Los Angeles Country Club, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Los Angeles. The U.S. Open starts Thursday, June 15, 2023, and will be in Los Angeles for the first time in 75 years. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ringo H.W. Chiu]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A hole-by-hole look at Los Angeles Country Club’s North course for the U.S Open. The course is unusual in that it has five par 3s and three par 5s. That’s one more of a each for a typical U.S. Open course that plays to a par 70. A barranca runs through eight of the nine holes on the front nine and is main attraction to avoid. The closing streak averages 518 yards, and those last three holes all are par 4s.

