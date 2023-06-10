US OPEN ’23: Capsules of previous 14 US Opens in California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The U.S. Open is back in California for the 15th time. It starts Thursday at Los Angeles Country. That’s the first time for the U.S. Open in LA in 75 years. Ben Hogan won at Riviera in 1948. The list of U.S. Open champions in California range from Ben Hogan to Billy Casper, Tiger Woods twice, and most recently Jon Rahm. This is a capsule look at the previous 14 U.S. Opens in the Golden State.

