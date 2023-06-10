US OPEN ’23: A brief summation of first US Open in LA in 75 years

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A looks at some of the facts and figures for the 123rd U.S. Open. It will be played at Los Angeles Country Club, a highly regarded course that has never hosted a major. It’s the first U.S. Open in Los Angeles in 75 years. And this course is right on the edge of Beverly Hills. It should be a bonus for NBC because it will be aired in prime time.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.