US Open 2024: Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are among the men to watch

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are some of the top men entered in the U.S. Open. The last Grand Slam tournament of 2024 begins on the hard courts of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on Monday. The field is led by defending champion Djokovic. He is coming off a gold medal at the Paris Olympics and has won four of his 24 Grand Slam titles at the U.S. Open. Alcaraz’s first Slam trophy came at the 2022 U.S. Open and his major total is already up to four at age 21. Sinner is ranked No. 1.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.