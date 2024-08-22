US Open 2024: Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka are among the women to watch

NEW YORK (AP) — Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka are some of the top women entered in the U.S. Open. The last Grand Slam tournament of 2024 begins on the hard courts of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on Monday. The field is led by the No. 1-ranked Swiatek. She won the 2022 U.S. Open. Her fifth Grand Slam title came at the French Open in June. Gauff’s first major trophy came at last year’s U.S. Open. Sabalenka is ranked No. 2, won the Australian Open in January and was the runner-up to Gauff a year ago.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.