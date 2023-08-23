US Open 2023: Swiatek, Sabalenka and Gauff are among the women to watch

Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff are some of the top women entered in the U.S. Open in 2023. Play in the year’s last Grand Slam tournament begins on the hard courts of the Billie Jean King USTA National Tennis Center in New York on Monday. The field is led by the top-ranked Swiatek, who has won three of the past six major titles, including at U.S. Open a year ago. Sabalenka is ranked second. She won her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January. The top two American women are third-ranked Jessica Pegula and sixth-ranked Coco Gauff.

