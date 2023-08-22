US Open 2023: How well do you know Grand Slam tennis? Try the AP’s quiz
How well do you know the U.S. Open? How much do you know about Grand Slam tennis? The AP has put together a quiz to test your knowledge ahead of Monday’s start of the hard-court tournament in New York. What was the last year before 2023 that neither Serena Williams or Roger Federer won a single match in any major tournament? How much did the U.S. Open women’s singles champion collect in 1972 — a year before the event became the first major to pay out equal prize money? Who was the oldest first-time women’s Grand Slam singles champion?
