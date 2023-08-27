US Open 2023: Defending champ Alcaraz returns as a favorite of the fans, but not of the oddsmakers

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz has noticed that a lot more people recognize him now in New York. He returns to the city as the defending U.S. Open champion. The 20-year-old from Spain won his first Grand Slam title last year in Flushing Meadows and rose to No. 1 in the rankings. Alcaraz has quickly become one of the best and most popular players in tennis. He may be a favorite of the fans, but not the oddsmakers. Novak Djokovic has that position for the tournament that begins Monday. Alcaraz plays his first match Tuesday night against Dominik Koepfer.

