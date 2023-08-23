US Open 2023: Alcaraz, Djokovic and Tiafoe are among the men to watch

Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev and Frances Tiafoe are some of the top men entered in the U.S. Open in 2023. Play in the year’s last Grand Slam tournament begins on the hard courts of the Billie Jean King USTA National Tennis Center in New York on Monday. The field is led by top-ranked Alcaraz, who won the U.S. Open a year ago for his first Grand Slam title and followed that up by claiming the trophy at Wimbledon last month. Djokovic, a 23-time major champion, is ranked second. The top two American men are ninth-ranked Taylor Fritz and 10th-ranked Tiafoe.

