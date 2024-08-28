US Open: 2021 champion Emma Raducanu loses in the first round to Sofia Kenin

NEW YORK (AP) — Emma Raducanu has lost to Sofia Kenin 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in the first round of the U.S. Open. Tuesday’s loss keeps the 2021 champion at Flushing Meadows winless at the tournament since her title. Britain’s Raducanu was 18 three years ago when she became the first qualifier to claim any Grand Slam singles championship. She was eliminated in the first round by Alizé Cornet in 2022, then missed the trip to Flushing Meadows last year after having surgery on both wrists and an ankle. This time, Raducanu was outplayed down the stretch by Kenin, an American who won the Australian Open in 2020.

