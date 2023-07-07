US Olympic medalist, world champion Joey Mantia retires from speedskating at age 37

Olympic medalist Joey Mantia has retired from speedskating at age 37. The Floridian announced the end of his career in a post on his Instagram Threads page. Mantia was a multiple world champion in inline skating who made the switch to ice in 2010. He qualified for the the first of three Olympics at the 2014 Sochi Games and finally earned his first medal, a bronze in men’s team pursuit, at the Beijing Winter Games. Remarkably, he was among three skaters from Ocala, Florida who won speedskating medals in Beijing, joining Erin Jackson and Brittany Bowe.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.