US Olympian Kaysha Love wins World Cup debut as pilot, prevailing in monobob event

By The Associated Press
Third placed Kaillie Humphries and Kaysha Love of USA celebrate after their second run of the two-woman Bobsleigh World Cup race in Sigulda, Latvia, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. Love is moving from push athlete to driver for the U.S. and will make her World Cup debut as a pilot next month with hopes of moving closer to a spot in the 2026 Olympics. (AP Photo/Oksana Dzadan, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Oksana Dzadan]

LA PLAGNE, France (AP) — U.S. Olympic bobsledder Kaysha Love won her World Cup driving debut on Saturday, rallying in the second heat to prevail in a women’s monobob event. Love was fifth after the first heat, then had the fastest time in the second heat. She finished two runs in 2 minutes, 7.92 seconds, or 0.21 seconds better than runner-up Melanie Hasler of Switzerland.

