US Olympian Kaysha Love wins World Cup debut as pilot, prevailing in monobob event

LA PLAGNE, France (AP) — U.S. Olympic bobsledder Kaysha Love won her World Cup driving debut on Saturday, rallying in the second heat to prevail in a women’s monobob event. Love was fifth after the first heat, then had the fastest time in the second heat. She finished two runs in 2 minutes, 7.92 seconds, or 0.21 seconds better than runner-up Melanie Hasler of Switzerland.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.