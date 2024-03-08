US midfielder McKennie set to return from injury for Juventus ahead of national team games

TURIN, Italy (AP) — United States midfielder Weston McKennie could return from injury this weekend and will likely be available for the CONCACAF Nations League finals in two weeks. It was thought McKennie would miss the matches after dislocating his left shoulder while playing for Juventus last month. But the 25-year-old midfielder participated in part of Friday’s training session with the rest of the Juventus squad and could feature in Sunday’s match against Atalanta. The U.S. faces Jamaica in the Nations League semifinals on March 21 at AT&T Stadium, with the final three days later. U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter is to name his squad on Monday.

