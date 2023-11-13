US midfielder Johnny Cardoso to miss both matches against Trinidad because of ankle injury

CHICAGO (AP) — Midfielder Johnny Cardoso will miss the United States’ matches with Trinidad and Tobago that will determine a berth in next year’s Copa América and the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals. Cardoso has an injured right ankle and did not travel to Texas from Brazil, where he plays for Internacional. The 22-year-old has made nine international appearances. He will not be replaced on the roster. The U.S. already was missing wingers Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah, and captain Tyler Adams because of injuries. The Americans host Trinidad on Thursday and play at the Soca Warriors on Nov. 20.

