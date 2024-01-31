US midfielder Gio Reyna looks to be headed to the Premier League in bid to revive career

By The Associated Press
FILE - United States head coach Gregg Berhalter, left, talks to midfielder Gio Reyna (7) during the first half of an international friendly soccer match against Ghana, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Berhalter understands why Reyna may leave Borussia Dortmund during the January transfer window. The 21-year-old midfielder has started just one Bundesliga match this season, playing the first half at Eintracht Frankfurt on Oct. 29. “Any professional who’s competitive wants to be on the field,” Berhalter said Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/George Walker IV]

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — United States midfielder Gio Reyna looks to be headed to the Premier League in a bid to revive his career. Reyna is reportedly travelling to Nottingham Forest on Wednesday to undergo a medical examination ahead of a loan move from Borussia Dortmund for the rest of the season. Neither club has commented on the potential deal. The 21-year-old Reyna has started just one Bundesliga match this season. That was at Eintracht Frankfurt on Oct. 29 where he played the first half. He has also made 10 appearances as a substitute.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.