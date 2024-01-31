US midfielder Gio Reyna looks to be headed to the Premier League in bid to revive career

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — United States midfielder Gio Reyna looks to be headed to the Premier League in a bid to revive his career. Reyna is reportedly travelling to Nottingham Forest on Wednesday to undergo a medical examination ahead of a loan move from Borussia Dortmund for the rest of the season. Neither club has commented on the potential deal. The 21-year-old Reyna has started just one Bundesliga match this season. That was at Eintracht Frankfurt on Oct. 29 where he played the first half. He has also made 10 appearances as a substitute.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.