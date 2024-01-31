US midfielder Gio Reyna joins Nottingham Forest on loan but extends Dortmund contract

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — United States midfielder Gio Reyna is heading to the Premier League in a bid to revive his career. Reyna joined Nottingham Forest on loan Wednesday for the rest of the season. Borussia Dortmund is letting Reyna leave in search of game time but says the deal doesn’t contain an option to buy and adds Reyna has also signed a one-year contract extension with the German team through the 2025-26 season.

