US midfielder Gio Reyna joins Nottingham Forest on loan but extends Dortmund contract

By The Associated Press
FILE - United States head coach Gregg Berhalter, left, talks to midfielder Gio Reyna (7) during the first half of an international friendly soccer match against Ghana, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Berhalter understands why Reyna may leave Borussia Dortmund during the January transfer window. The 21-year-old midfielder has started just one Bundesliga match this season, playing the first half at Eintracht Frankfurt on Oct. 29. “Any professional who’s competitive wants to be on the field,” Berhalter said Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/George Walker IV]

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — United States midfielder Gio Reyna is heading to the Premier League in a bid to revive his career. Reyna joined Nottingham Forest on loan Wednesday for the rest of the season. Borussia Dortmund is letting Reyna leave in search of game time but says the deal doesn’t contain an option to buy and adds Reyna has also signed a one-year contract extension with the German team through the 2025-26 season.

