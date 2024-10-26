US midfielder Adams makes long-awaited return from injury

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — U.S. midfielder Tyler Adams has made his first appearance since the Copa America and helped Bournemouth draw with Aston Villa 1-1 in the English Premier League. Adams, who captained the U.S. at the 2022 World Cup, came on as a substitute in the 81st minute at Villa Park to make his season debut on Saturday. He has been out since late July after undergoing back surgery. Bournemouth trailed 1-0 when Adams replaced Ryan Christie. Bournemouth went on to salvage a draw through Evanilson’s equalizer in the sixth minute of added time.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.