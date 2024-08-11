US men’s water polo team wins first medal since 2008 by knocking off Hungary for bronze

NANTERRE, France (AP) — Adrian Weinberg made 16 saves in regulation and denied Vince Vigvári in the penalty shootout, helping the United States beat Hungary 11-8 for the bronze medal in men’s water polo at the Paris Olympics. It’s the first medal for the U.S. men since the team lost to Hungary in the final of the 2008 Olympics. The U.S. also won bronze the last time Paris hosted the Summer Games in 1924. Ben Hallock had two goals for the U.S., which bounced back after losing to Serbia in the semifinals. Gergo Zalanki and Denes Varga each had two goals for Hungary, the winningest men’s water polo program in history.

