US men’s water polo team well positioned for LA Games after bronze-medal run at Paris Olympics

NANTERRE, France (AP) — The U.S. men’s water polo team made a surprising run deep into the Paris Olympics. The Americans lost 10-6 to Serbia in the semifinals on Friday, but they rallied for a wild 11-8 victory over Hungary in the bronze medal match on Sunday. It was the best showing for the U.S. men at the Olympics since the last time the program took home a medal — a 2008 silver after it lost to Hungary in the final. Perhaps more importantly, it wasn’t hard to imagine taking a higher spot on the podium in 2028 in Los Angeles, the home base for American water polo.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.