US men’s team to play El Salvador in Florida on March 24

CHICAGO (AP) — The United States men’s team will play a CONCACAF Nations League match against El Salvador at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on March 24. The 13th-ranked Americans report to the Orlando area on March 19 and 20, then play at No. 173 Grenada on March 24 before the game against 74th-ranked El Salvador. The Americans will be led by Anthony Hudson, who was put in charge of the team last month after the U.S. Soccer Federation hired a law firm to investigate Gregg Berhalter for a 1991 confrontation in which he kicked the woman who later became his wife.

