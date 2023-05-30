US men’s soccer to play Germany, Ghana in October exhibitions

CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. men’s soccer team will play exhibitions against Germany and Ghana in October. No. 14 Germany will play the 13th-ranked U.S. on Oct. 14 at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut, and No. 60 Ghana will face the Americans three days later at Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee. The U.S. has an automatic berth for the 2026 World Cup as co-host and Germany has an automatic spot in the 2024 European Championship, which it is hosting.

