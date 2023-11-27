US men’s soccer to open 2024 with exhibition vs Slovenia on Jan. 20 in San Antonio

CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. men’s soccer team will open its 2024 schedule with an exhibition against Slovenia on Jan. 20 in San Antonio. The game is not on a FIFA fixture date, which means most Europe-based players will not be available for the match. The U.S. plays Jamaica on March 21 at Arlington, Texas, in the semifinals of the CONCACAF Nations League and faces Mexico or Panama three days later in the championship or third-place game. The Americans are preparing for the Copa América, South America’s championship, which they host from June 19 to July 14.

