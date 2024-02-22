US men’s soccer coach Gregg Berhalter earned $2.29 million in 2022, including $900,000 in bonuses

CHICAGO (AP) — U.S. men’s coach Gregg Berhalter earned $2,291,136 in 2022, including $900,000 in bonuses for the Americans’ qualifying for the World Cup and reaching the second round. Berhalter had a base salary of $1,391,136, according to the U.S. Soccer Federation’s tax filing for 2022. U.S. women’s coach Vlatko Andonovski had a base salary of $396,089 — 28% of Berhalter’s — and earned $15,000 in bonuses. Andonovski quit last August after the Americans were eliminated in the second round of the Women’s World Cup.

