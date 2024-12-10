US men to play Costa Rica in Jan. 22 soccer friendly in Orlando

CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. men’s national team will play Costa Rica in a friendly on Jan. 22 at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida, part of two games without Europe-based players that follow a training camp under new coach Mauricio Pochettino. The game will follow a match against Venezuela on Jan. 18 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The games are not on FIFA international fixture dates and will rely heavily on players from Major League Soccer.

