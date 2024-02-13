US men to play Colombia in soccer exhibition on June 8 at Landover, Maryland

By The Associated Press
AC Milan's Christian Pulisic, right, is challenged by Bologna's Riccardo Calafiori during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Bologna at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Antonio Calanni]

CHICAGO (AP) — The United States will play Colombia in an exhibition at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, on June 8 ahead of the Copa America. The game is on a FIFA international fixture date, which means top Europe-based players will be available. The U.S. may play an additional exhibition a few days later. The Americans open against Bolivia at Arlington, Texas, on June 23, play Panama four days later at Atlanta and close group play July 1 against Uruguay at Kansas City, Missouri.

