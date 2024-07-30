PARIS (AP) — The U.S. men’s debut in Olympic 3×3 basketball at the Paris Games was one to forget. The Americans fell to Serbia 22-14 in their opening game of these Olympics after failing to qualify for the Tokyo Games. Marko Brankovic had eight points and Strahinja Stojacic added seven, including a 2-pointer which ended it with 2:34 remaining, to lead Serbia, the bronze medal finisher in Tokyo. The U.S. brought in former NBA player Jimmer Fredette after not qualifying for the last Olympics to boost its team. But he managed just four points in the rout.

