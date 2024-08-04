PARIS (AP) — The U.S. men’s team was eliminated from the 3×3 competition at the Paris Olympics after finishing 2-5 in pool play while playing its last five games without star Jimmer Fredette. Fredette was brought in to boost the team after it failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. It entered the Paris Games as the No. 2 seed. But Fredette sustained a lower extremity injury in the team’s second game and didn’t play again. The U.S. opened pool play with four losses. Huge games by Canyon Barry, the son of Basketball Hall of Famer Rick Barry, lifted the team to wins over France and China before the Americans were eliminated Sunday with a 21-6 rout by the Netherlands.

