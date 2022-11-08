US marathon trials for 2024 Olympics will be run in Orlando

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The 2024 United States Olympic marathon trials will be held along the streets in Orlando, Florida. USA Track and Field recently announced the decision. The site for the rest of the track and field trials is still being determined. The top three men and women finishers in the marathon race on Feb. 3, 2024, will earn a roster spot for the Paris Olympics held that summer. That’s provided they have met the qualifying standard.

